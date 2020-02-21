



Friday February 21, 2020 - Police Sergent Kipyegon Kenei who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House Annex is dead.





His body was found by a cleaner on Thursday afternoon, February 20, at Villa Franca Estate in Imara Daima.





The officer was to record a statement on the Sh40 billion fake military scandal but went missing, failing to show up at DCI offices.









He was the officer on duty at the time former CS Rashid Echesa and his foreign investors visited Ruto’s office to make the fake arms deal.





Police were spotted at his home after they were alerted of the occurrence.





His neighbour also took to Twitter to share the information, confirming the officer's death.





"I can confirm the name of my neighbour, Sergeant Kemei, a police officer attached to DP Ruto and believed to be working at the Harambee House Annex.”





He was found dead with a bullet through his head," the neighbour tweeted.





