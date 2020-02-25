



Tuesday February 25, 2020 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, who has been a critic of the former premier Raila Odinga has now come out strongly to seek his support.





Speaking yesterday, Nyoro reached out to Raila to pull his allied MPs to support a bill which he sponsored in Parliament, which advocates for the protection of tea, coffee and dairy farmers.





He stated that he and other MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have accepted the BBI.





"We have already accepted the BBI report as it is. We don't have to waste funds on something no one opposes, he spoke.





Confused between calling the AU envoy "former premier" or "prime minister", he went ahead to seek the support of the ODM leader in passing his bill.





"Your Excellency Prime Minister, I have a bill in Parliament.”





“I am asking you to whip all your MPs to support the bill.”





“This bill will help all farmers from all corners of this country," he urged.





Nyoro and other legislators from Central Kenya are pushing for the drafting of a law that will see the introduction of the Guaranteed Minimum Returns (GMR) in the coffee, tea and dairy sectors.





The Guaranteed Minimum Returns (GMR) Bill is set to be tabled for discussion later this month.





It's not yet clear if the ODM leader will direct his troops to support this Guaranteed Minimum Returns (GMR) Bill.





The Kenyan DAILY POST