Thursday February 13, 2020 - Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has broken his silence after the symbolic installation of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi as the political kingpin for the Moi’s family.





In an interview on K24 TV on Thursday, Khalwale indicated that he was ready to teach Gideon how politics are run in the country.





He further stated that Gideon had a long way to go before getting into terms with how to prosper in active politics in the country.





“Gideon Moi has to come to our level now and ask us how we do politics, he has some learning to do now that his father is no longer here.”





“For long he has relied on the father but he must now learn how to hit the ground.”





“We are there to teach him,” remarked Khalwale.





Khalwale also urged Kenyans to embrace Gideon and other members of the Moi family.





However, he stated that they should be ready to do politics in a new independent way.





“We should forgive Gideon Moi and the entire family,” remarked Khalwale.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



