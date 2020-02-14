Friday February 14, 2020 - Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, has denied forgery charges in a case involving an alleged fraudulent arms deal worth Sh39 billion.





Echesa appeared before a JKIA Magistrate Court on Friday but his lawyers denied that the documents related to the Sh39 billion case were recovered in his car.





This comes even as police visited Deputy President William Ruto’s offices at Harambee House Annex Building in search of evidence in the fake military tender.





The police recovered copies of the documents that Echesa had allegedly given to the investors in Ruto’s office.





This is after it emerged that an American merchant keen on winning the tender to supply guns and ammunition had been hosted by the former CS in Ruto’s office.





The prosecution asked the court to hold the former CS for 21 days as detectives travel to the US to check on the documents' authenticity.





But his defense team questioned the application saying Echesa's offence does not warrant staying in detention for 21 days.





The case revolves around a fake tender deal to supply the Government with military surveillance equipment, guns, and ammunition.





Echesa’s arrest followed a complaint by two gun dealers who claimed that he had swindled them Sh11.5 million they had paid as ‘consultancy fees’.





They claimed that the former CS had promised to use his influence to help them secure the multi-billion shilling security tender with the help of DP Ruto.





Echesa’s denial of the charges now puts Ruto in a precarious situation considering that some evidence of the fraudulent deal was discovered in his office.



