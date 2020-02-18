Tuesday February 18, 2020 - Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, has weighed in on troubles facing Deputy President William Ruto and offered what he referred to as the only way for DP in the Ksh40 billion scandal that implicated top officials in his office.





Speaking during an interview, Otiende opined that Ruto and his aides had handled the matter in a way that painted the DP’s office in negative light.





"I think that those who seek to defend the DP, including his own officers, have not done him justice.”





“I think that they have been at best ambivalent and at worst, they have engaged in what I can call constructive admission of impropriety," he stated.





According to him, if Ruto was to be helped, those around him had to admit the DP's office complex was used before concentrating on how they planned to solve the issues at hand.





"Agree that the office was accessed and how these people accessed such a high.”





“Explain what additional measures have been taken to ensure such abuse and desecration of the DP's office is properly dealt with, rather than blame everyone else. It does not help," he concluded.





The ODM MP added that there had been a lot of inconsistencies surrounding the military equipment fraud case, given the conflicting information coming from the DP's office and from his aides.





He insisted that at the start of the scandal, the people around DP Ruto first denied the suspects' visit to the Harambee Annex office, only to admit later that they had indeed been there.





He added that after new information emerged about the scandal, the DP's aides insisted that he was not scheduled to be in the Harambe Annex office on the day and thus did not meet the suspects as alleged in the media.



