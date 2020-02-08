Saturday February 8, 2020 - On the first day of the viewing of former President Daniel Moi’s body at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the event.

The event was also graced by Deputy President William Ruto, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta amongst other leaders and members of the public who were allowed to view the body, in a process that will continue for three days.

However, the absence of ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga, was noticeable after he pulled a no-show for the highly popularised exercise.

Raila, who has become a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta since the politically symbolic handshake has been appearing in many events together with the Head of State in a show of solidarity and unity.



The two had just come from a five day trip in the US where they presented themselves as brothers.



Raila's absence could be attributed to exhaustion from the high stakes US tour, from which they returned from on Friday, February 8th, 2020.



The former PM is a victim of Moi’s firm rule after he was arrested, detained and tortured severally by Moi’s regime over the attempted coup in 1982.



This may be the reason why Raila did not show up for the viewing of Moi’s body although he had forgiven him.



The Kenyan DAILY POST