Wednesday, February 5, 2020 - Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has surprised Kenyans after he spent Sh1.6 million of taxpayers’ money to eulogise former President Daniel Arap Moi, who died on Tuesday morning.





Moi, who served as President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002, was a dictator who ruled with an iron fist.





Moi’s leadership was characterised by mass detentions, mass plunder of public resources and tribalism.

However, when he met his maker, several corrupt Governors saw this as an opportunity to plunder public money.





For instance in Nairobi, the Office of the Governor spent Sh 1.6 million in a paid newspaper advert to eulogise Moi.





Baringo Governor, Stanley Kiptis, also used Sh 1.2 million to eulogise Moi.





Trans Nzoia Governor, Patrick Khaemba, used Sh 500,000 to eulogise moi.



