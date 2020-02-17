Monday February 17, 2020 - Even before the tears dry following the death of retired President Daniel Torotich arap Moi, a cold war that has been simmering under the surface for years has erupted in the family, pitting six children against the departed head of state’s favourite son Gideon Moi.





According to sources, the late Jonathan Toroitich who was Moi’s second born, had at one time moved to court as the widows fought over his fortunes.





They are also planning to move to court yet again, to claim the late Jonathan’s shares in the vast old man’s property inside and outside the borders.





A family member who spoke in confidence claimed that Jonathan had been kept in the dark over the sharing of the multi-billions property and all they hear is that a trust has been established to take care and run shares of the Jonathan family.





The bone of contention being the fact that the will left behind by their father saw some family members claim that Gideon took advantage of his closeness to their ailing father to influence him to his favour and outsmart the rest of the family in the distribution of the massive wealth.





So bitter is the war that all was not well within the family when Gideon, who is the Baringo senator, broke the news of his father’s death accompanied by high ranking state officials after president Uhuru Kenyatta released a proclamation of death.





Fearing Gideon who had attended State House meeting and another at Office of the President upon Mzee’s demise, the six remaining family members held a meeting at Moi’s Kabarnet Garden residence in Kibera, Nairobi and picked Rongai MP Raymond Moi as their spokesman.





The family is said to have been unhappy that Gideon had started playing politics with the funeral and he had denied Ruto viewing the body at Lee Funeral claiming that the body was undergoing mummification.





The family accuses Gideon of wanting to hijack the family the way he wanted to hijack the Kalenjin community and reminded him that it takes a generous heart to achieve such feats.





According to sources, the six siblings are convinced Gideon has been fronting his wife, Zahra, to stage boardroom coups in some of the companies some of which they are registering in the names of their three children, Lulu, Kigen and Kimoi.





Gideon’s dirty work was done by his then personal assistant, Mukesh Gohil, who had an office at Chester House.



