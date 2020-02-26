



Wednesday February 26, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken over the management of Nairobi County from embattled Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.





Sonko and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa in concurrence with Uhuru signed an agreement in which functions of the Nairobi County Government have been handed to the National Government.





In a statement sent to newsrooms by State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, yesterday, the handing over was done in pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution.





The signing of the agreement was witnessed by the Speaker of the Senate, Hon. Kenneth Lusaka and the Attorney General Paul Kihara.





The Government will, henceforth, take over the functions of the Nairobi County Government including;





i) County Health services





ii) County Transport services





iii) County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services





iv) County Government Planning and Development





The hand over will ensure Nairobi residents receive services efficiently.



The move comes as a breakthrough in the running of county services that had ground to a halt.



