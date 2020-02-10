Monday February 10, 2020 - The Ministry of Interior is seemingly backing a plan to ferry Marsabit residents to Nairobi to attend former President Daniel arap Moi's memorial service at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday, February 11.





County Commissioner Evans Achoki announced that the National Government was willing to facilitate transport for residents from the county who wished to attend the national memorial service in honour of the late Mzee Moi.





Achoki asked residents to register with their respective deputy county commissioners, through their chiefs to enable his office to work out the travel logistics.





According to reports, Achoki made the commitments when he opened a condolence book for the late President at the county headquarters on Saturday, February 8.





Achoki made the commitments on the basis of what he stated was Moi's continued relationship with the people of Marsabit County when he was the President.





His sentiments were echoed by former MP J.J. Falana, who was also the chairman of the famous inter-parties Parliamentary Group (IPPG) in 1997.





He insisted that the former President made government service delivery to citizens more effective by taking it closer to the people of Marsabit, through the creation of more administrative units like sub-locations and the then districts.





He also praised Mzee Moi for engineering many development projects and gave the example of the local Moi Girls’ High School and also the appointment of women into positions of leadership.





Moi was also described as a champion in the protection and conservation of the environment as he spearheaded tree planting initiatives and the construction of gabions to stem soil erosion.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



