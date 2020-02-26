Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - A video of a man who get stuck while having sex with a married woman has gone viral on social media.





According to reports, the woman in the video was “fixed” by her husband without her consent after he sought the services of a witchdoctor who performed black magic and made the two adulterous lovebirds get stuck when having sweet moments together.





A video shared online shows people scrambling to take photos and videos of the adulterous lovers who were covering themselves with a thin blanket to preserve their modesty.





More shocking, a snake is seen lying on one side of the bed with its head raised and seemingly ready to strike.





It’s alleged that the snake mysteriously appeared to prevent people from separating the couple until her husband and the witchdoctor arrived to separate them.





Watch the shocking footage.







