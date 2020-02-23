Sunday, February 23, 2020 - Chaos and pandemonium rocked Kenyatta National Hospital on Friday after the hospital's management chased away ten cancer patients for lack of blood.





Ms. Hellen Achieng, one of the affected patients, said they had been admitted to the Women’s Ward 1B at the hospital for close to two weeks, with hopes of beginning their treatment.





“We were forcibly discharged on Thursday and most of the patients slept in the casualty corridor, before leaving on Friday morning,” says Ms. Achieng, who hails from Busia.





Hellen suffers from cancer of the vulva and needs four pints of blood before she can start her chemotherapy treatment.





Cancer patients normally need blood to compensate for one of the side effects of the chemotherapy drugs they receive.





The drugs normally affect fast-dividing normal cells as well as the cancerous ones.



This leads to patients’ blood cell counts dropping, thus, transfusion of red cells and/or platelets is needed.





The Health Ministry, which is in charge of blood donation through the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services (KNBTS), has for the past 15 years relied on the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar).





Due to corruption in the Ministry of Health, Pepfar has cut funding for blood donation and the country has no blood currently.



