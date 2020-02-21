Friday February 21, 2020- A policeman who was on duty when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa visited Deputy President William Ruto's office left a suicide note before his demise.





Sergeant John Kipyegon Kemei, 33, was at the Harambee House Annex in Nairobi the day Mr. Echesa visited and was later arrested over a fake Sh40 billion military equipment tender.





The policeman had a gunshot wound to the head at his house in Imara Daima, Nairobi County when his body was found on Thursday.





Preliminary police report shows that Kemei may have killed himself but his family say he was killed by somebody senior in Ruto’s office.





Here is alleged suicide note of Kimei that has emerged







