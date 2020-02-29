Saturday February 29, 2020-

Residents of Tharaka Nithi County have accused the government of paying them Sh 500 to attend a Building Bridges Initiative rally at Kinoru Stadium on Saturday.





Addressing Journalists, the residents, who looked dejected said the money is too little to cater for their needs.





"Tumenyanyaswa Kabisa. Shilling mia tano si ya kulipa mwananchi kutoka Chuka hadi meru..na tunashindwa tumekuja kufanya nini Meru (This is unjust. Just Sh500 is not enough to pay people who came all the way from Chuka to Meru. We don't even know why we came)," one of them was heard saying.





Another was heard shouting "even your child cannot be paid Sh500."





As the group showed the Sh500 that they were given, residents who looked dejected said they prefer going back to their work.





"No way - let us go back to out hustle..." another said.





Another man claimed that they were promised Sh3000 which was not delivered.



