"Tumenyanyaswa Kabisa. Shilling mia tano si ya kulipa mwananchi kutoka Chuka hadi meru..na tunashindwa tumekuja kufanya nini Meru (This is unjust. Just Sh500 is not enough to pay people who came all the way from Chuka to Meru. We don't even know why we came)," one of them was heard saying.