Tuesday February 4, 2020 – Former President Daniel Arap Moi was pronounced dead today at 5:20 am.





His death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is away in the US.





According to sources, Moi family, doctors at Nairobi hospital allowed ICU machines to be switched off to pave way for peaceful death of retired President Daniel Moi.





For months, while at Nairobi hospital, Moi was clinically dead and was surviving on machines to allow the family to come to terms with the saddening development.





Sources revealed that Moi died in October last year but the family kept him on machines to allow them to come to terms.





A team of doctors spent grueling hours counseling the family led by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to avoid trauma prior to the switching off of the machines which happened at around 5:20am today.





In Kalenjin, the timing of the death, was considered a blessing as it was traditionally the case, when a senior person from the community passes on in the wee hours of the morning.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



