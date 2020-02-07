Friday February 7, 2020 - Kenya’s head of disease surveillance, Daniel Langat, has said the country has no capacity to test the deadly coronavirus.





Speaking on Thursday, Langat admitted that they have been carrying out basic tests for the coronavirus but they lack reagents to test the virus.





Langat was speaking after World Health Organisation granted Kenya Sh 68 billion to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.





WHO said that the fund will cover a preparedness and response plan between February and April 2020.





"My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted the virus, even if it were to emerge," said a statement by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director General.





Until last week, only South Africa and Senegal had the capacity to detect the virus on the continent.





But yesterday, Ghana, Madagascar, Nigeria and Sierra Leone reported that they can conduct tests as well.



