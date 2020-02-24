Monday, February 24, 2020- Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti has finally confirmed that Court of Appeal Judge, Sankale Ole Kantai will be charged with the murder of Dutch businessman, Tob Cohen.





The Judge was arrested on Friday and released Saturday on a police bond after spending a day at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.





He will be presented in court on Tuesday morning, but the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has already approved murder charges.





Speaking on Sunday, Kinoti said his department has enough evidence dating several months before Mr. Cohen disappeared that can sustain a murder charge.





“We are definitely charging him with murder. We have established a prema facie case and we are sure it can stand in court,” Kinoti said.





“It is self-telling. What we are tracing is an involvement as far as 1999. For a murder charge, what to look for is whether there is a motive. In this one, there was a motive by the judge,” Kinoti added.





According to DCI boss, Judge Kantai and Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu planned the murder since year 2009 and said they have enough evidence to send the two to jail.



