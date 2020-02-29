Saturday, February 29, 2020- 8 Members of Parliament from the North Eastern Province of Kenya (NEP-‘s Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa) were cleared for departure to Mogadishu aboard Salaamair Air Express Flight WU-751 at 1115Hrs.





The 8 do not represent the Government of Kenya nor are they emissaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The 8 are meeting members of the Somali National Intelligence Agency (NISA). Intelligence shows their travel costs were indirectly facilitated by NISA.





These politicians have been checked in at the 2-storey building inside NISA Headquarters Compound in Mogadishu.





The politicians are as follows.





1)Kullow Maalim

2)Ahmed Kolosh

3)Ibrahim Abdi

4)Rashid Kassim

5)Mohamed Hire

6)Omar Maalim

7)Bashir Abdulahi

8)Adan Haji









NISA is led by former members of the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Somalia, Harakat Shabaab Al-Mujahideen.



NISA is directly implicated in planning and funding Al-Shabaab operations along the border with Kenya besides misleading AFRICOM with wrong target coordinates for precision airstrikes in Somalia.



NISA is on the radar of regional Military and Civilian intelligence agencies for facilitating travel for Al-Qaeda cells.



NISA is directly involved in the covert moving of mortars and MANPAD’s to Kenya with the intention of attacking 2 Hotels near the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and downing aircraft’s in a coordinated terrorist attack in Kenya.









By David Goldman. Director of Counter Terrorism, National Security, and Intelligence Analysis at Strategic Intelligence(SI). S.I is a team of dedicated professionals working privately to provide actionable intelligence .



