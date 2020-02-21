



Friday February 21, 2020 - In a rather unusual scenario, an armed Al-Shabaab terrorist surrendered to security agencies in Mandera South.





According to reports, Salat Hajir Jimale, 23, walked into Elwak Police Station in Mandera South yesterday and surrendered himself to the authority.





This comes one day after the gunmen attacked a Nairobi-bound bus, Moyale Raha, killing three.





County Commissioner Onesmus Kathya confirmed the incident.





"Al-Shabaab member with an AK 47 rifle and three magazines fully loaded is in our custody," Kathya affirmed.









The police boss further disclosed that the suspect was detained at Elwak Police Station for interrogation.





"It was reported by a chief that a suspected Al-Shabaab member was sighted in his area while making efforts to surrender," a police source informed the news outlet.





The suspect who was found in possession of military jungle uniforms hails from Ashabito area of Rhamu in Mandera North.





On Wednesday, the militants attacked the Moyale Raha Bus Company at Lanfin in Mandera North located between Sarman and Tarbe areas of Banisa Sub-county.





After the incident, the government ordered that all buses plying North-Eastern routes should have a police escort before embarking on journeys.





