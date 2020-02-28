



Friday February 28, 2020 -Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi tore into Deputy President William Ruto has warned Deputy President William Ruto never to set foot in Meru during the BBI rally tomorrow.





Speaking at a BBI forum in Chuka, Meru, on Wednesday, Kiraitu wondered why Ruto and his allies should attend the BBI rally when they are constantly criticizing it.





"They keep on saying that BBI is a waste of time.”





“Seriously, if it is a waste of time, why are you availing yourself for the rally.”





“Politics changes and we cannot be on the same scale.”





“Today, those who were enemies were friends and those who were friends are enemies," Kiraitu stated.





This comes amid major divisions in Mt. Kenya after two separate groups came up with different documents containing proposals to be presented to the BBI taskforce.





This is unlike other regions whereby a common document was presented to the BBI team.





On Thursday, February 27, while speaking at Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka Nithi, Governors Kiraitu (Meru), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), and Embu’s Martin Wambora, affirmed that the Meru rally would be led by the area governor and no efforts to disrupt the meeting would see the light of day.





"The forum is for us to articulate our issues.”





“We do not want outsiders to say their things at Kinoru.”





“We welcome our brothers and sisters from other regions to come and listen as we articulate our issues.”





“Foolish politics must stop.”





“Let us not mix BBI and 2022 elections," Kiraitu urged.





On the 2022 elections, the governor reiterated that the leadership mantle would be passed on to other communities, as he weighed in on President Uhuru Kenyatta's succession battle.





"I don’t see a president (from) here for another 20 years.”





“It (the presidency) is not for us alone. We have even told the Kikuyu to let it go.”





“But we have asked ourselves questions regarding where Kenyatta’s successor will take us," he proclaimed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST