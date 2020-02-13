Thursday February 13, 2020 - Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has surprised Kenyans after he deleted Deputy President William Ruto’s photo from Facebook on Wednesday.
Immediately after the burial of former President Daniel Arap Moi, Gideon took to Facebook to thank ‘every single Kenyan who stood with them in their moments of grief.’
He accompanied his message with more than 15 pictures taken at the burial, mostly of significant leaders who spoke in Kabarak.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and his former NASA principals, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula were all there.
Gideon, who is also the KANU chairman, included a photo of Deputy President Dr William Ruto, who is believed to be his political rival in the Rift Valley.
Surprisingly, when Gideon Moi uploaded Ruto’s photo, millions of Kenyans liked the post inside the first 30 minutes.
Other leaders did not get as many likes with Raila coming a distant second at 200 likes and Mudavadi 50 likes.
Ruto’s soaring popularity irked Gideon who ordered his social media manager to pull down the DP’s post immediately.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Giddo, it is not about the rungut but sambut ak mwaitab lalet. If my memory serves me right there are only three people who have been bestowed that honor in Kalenjin lands that i can remember in recent times. Mzee Moi who is now dead and Ruto who both have been vested with the honor to wear the garb of leadership for the entire Kalenjin nation. That is being anointed! The Other is General Sumbeiywo for the Keiyo nation. Rungut means you have assumed your dad's political office as a son but NOT the mas supreme leader in Kalenjin land. You must be installed, sit on an African 3-legged stool, hold a leaders staff in one hand, a spear and shield in another, wear a headdress(Kulet) and above all wear a complete sambut and be anointed with cow lard that has seen days with milk sprinkling etc. Elders must proclaim incantation during such ceremony that must be called for just such a purpose. What we saw at the burial is a son assuming his fathers mantle and NOT that of the Kalenjin nation, i dare say not even that of the Tugen. Come 2022 there is only one king-pin in the entire Kalenjindom, the man Ruto. No one can reverse such a blessing once given, not even the elders who performed it. If i were you, i would work with Ruto, not against him, that way you stand a fairly good chance to ascend to the Kalenjin throne after him. The kind of childish trivia you are showing us is removing political capital form your side and adding on to Rutos. Mimi ni chongin Kaplelach, meaning your senior. Heed my advice and prosper otherwise Ruto will nail you to a political cross and roast you alive.ReplyDelete