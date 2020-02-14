Saturday, February 15, 2020

-Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Richard Echesa, has told detectives that he is ready to spill the beans on how Deputy President William Ruto was involved in the Sh 40 billion arms deal scandal.





In the scandal, Echesa was arrested for trying to con a Polish –American weaponry firm Sh 40 billion in the pretext that he will connect them to supply arms to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).





Echesa was arrested on Thursday at Deputy President William Ruto’s offices when trying to receive a kickback of Sh 52 million from the firm’s directors.





Now according to a detective who requested a condition of anonymity said, Echesa has vowed to drop a bombshell of how the DP’s office was involved in the scandal that has shocked the entire nation.





On Friday sleuths from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) camped at Ruto’s offices along Harambee Avenue where they quizzed DP’s aides concerning the scandal.





Echesa is currently detained at Muthaiga Police Station as police continue to conduct investigations into the scandal.



