Thursday February 20, 2020 - Details have emerged from a day-long meeting hosted at Deputy President William Ruto's home in connection with the former CS Rashid Echesa’s Sh40 billion military scandal rocking his office.





According to reports, the DP summoned his staff for the meeting that took place in his Karen home on Wednesday to come up with a strategy to counter the ongoing negative narrative.





Ruto was allegedly concerned with constant leaks of information from his staff to the media and political rival camps.

By yesterday evening, the meeting was still going on even as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) made two more arrests of people attached to Pzel Company Limited.





The two, Chrispine Oduor Odipo and Doreen Naomi Ratemo, are the directors of the firm suspected to have received the Ksh11.5 million kickback on behalf of suspects in the Ksh40 billion military equipment supply scandal.





Ruto's meeting came after the DCI grilled employees from his office after reviewing CCTV footage from Thursday, February 13th, the day Echesa was arrested and roped in two unidentified aides of the DP.



