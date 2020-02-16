Sunday February 16, 2020 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations yesterday raided homes of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and recovered guns alongside other documents.





According to reports, the raid just came a day after a probe into Deputy President William Ruto's office, a secret affair reported to have unearthed documents related to the Ksh39 billion military tender scandal.





Reports indicated that several guns and documents were recovered from Echesa's homes which are expected to help the agency build a case against the former CS.





They recovered a rifle, Ceska and Berreta pistols owned by the politician and 104 rounds of ammunition.





The search was extended to the homes of three other suspects who had been arrested alongside the politician.





Echesa led detectives in the raid that last for two hours.





This followed a similar raid at Ruto's Harambee Annex offices and the sleuths reportedly made away with a number of documents.





They were apparently aiming to obtain CCTV footage of the office to ascertain what truly transpired.





The publication further noted that three close confidant of the DP, personal aide Farouk Kibet, Chief of Staff Ken Osinde and Private Secretary Reuben Maiyo, were of interest in the case owing to their positions at the office.





“It was not exactly a raid, rather a visit to check a few things,” the outlet quoted an officer who was close to the matter.





