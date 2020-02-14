Friday February 14, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto's office has been dragged into the Ksh39 billion fake tender deal that led to the arrest of former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa.





Reports indicate that police raided Harambee House Annex that houses Ruto’s office and recovered copies of the documents that Echesa had allegedly given to the investors.





The former CS was reportedly in the process of defrauding foreigners Ksh39 billion while claiming that he will help them secure a tender to supply the Government with military equipment.





Speaking to the media, the foreigners claimed that they were taken to a boardroom in the office of the Deputy President more than twice during negotiations.





Documents presented showed the tender award was signed by the Ministry of Defense and all the documents had seals and stamps from the Ministry.





According to the foreigners, Echesa's team, which allegedly included a general identified as Juma, used top of the range vehicles all with military number plates.





The foreign investors also claimed that Echesa promised them a meeting with the Deputy President to finalize the deal.





Echesa was arrested on Thursday by DCI detectives as he met with the foreigners and taken to the DCI for grilling.





The detectives claimed that they had recovered crucial documents in Echesa's Range Rover which was impounded by sleuths from the Special Service Unit.



