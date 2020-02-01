Saturday, February 1, 2020 - While some ladies spend their entire lives looking for the elusive big ‘O’, this Ghanaian singer is tired of having several orgasms per day.





The controversial singer by the name Queen Haizel has vowed to cut off her clitoris so that she can forget about sexual pleasure and concentrate on her music.





Speaking during a TV interview, the curvy lass said: “Very soon, I will be leaving the country for two months.





“I’m going to cut off my clitoris to be able to concentrate on my music career.





“Basically, I have issues with my… it’s very very sensitive, so, like, it keeps taking my concentration off the music,”





She went on to reveal that she experiences an average of 20 orgasms and wants to reduce the pleasure by cutting off the clit.





“I don’t know why I was created like that but I get a lot of orgasms during the day, every day.





" I didn’t want to count but I’m guessing it’s between 17 and 20 orgasms in a day,” she said.





check out her photos and the video below.









