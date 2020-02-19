Wednesday February 19, 2020 -Eldoret based tycoon and businessman Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop popularly known in Kenya’s political scenes as Buzeki has finally declared on whom he will support for president in 2022 between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.





Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Buzeki said that Raila Odinga and other people from other tribes deserves a chance to need the nation since only two tribes that is the Gikuyu and the Kalenjin have been exchanging the country’s leadership since independence.





According to Buzeki, Kenyans were only trying to save President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto from the Hague when they elected the Jubilee coalition in2013.





Buzeki further argues that it was also a test for the ability of the younger generation and youth to lead.





“Kenyans are DARING, AMBTIOUs & RISK takers! UHURUTO was A LEAP of FAITH, to FREE brothers FROM The Hague and to herald young ENERGETIC LEADERSHIP. “MISSION accomplished “TUMEONJA” .RAILA & others deserves a CHANCE. TRIBALISM is coming to an END,” Buzeki wrote on his Twitter page.



