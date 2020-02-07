Friday February 7, 2020 - Nairobi Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, has asked the court to allow her to assume gubernatorial roles in Nairobi.





This follows the barring of Governor Mike Sonko from accessing his office by the court.





Elachi argued that the absence of Governor Mike Sonko has created a constitutional crisis at City Hall.

The unprecedented decision by the Speaker follows threats voiced by ODM MCAs to impeach the Governor as the first order of business when the assembly resumes sittings on Tuesday, February, 11th.





“We know clearly that Maina Kamanda spoke loud and clear… It is very clear to all Kenyans that Nairobi has a problem which ought to be sorted out in the Kiambu style.”





“And there is no shortcut,” warned Minority Leader, Peter Imwatok.





Other reports indicate that Jubilee Party is planning to replace Sonko for good as Nairobi Governor.





This comes even as both the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have launched fresh probes into the appointments and conduct of officials in Nairobi County.



