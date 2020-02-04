Tuesday February 4, 2020 - Flamboyant Central Trade Organisation Union (COTU) leader, Francis Atwoli, is famous for his flashy lifestyle and massive wealth, which has been a bone of contention for years.





According to reports, Atwoli detailed his wish on how he wanted his family to live after his death.





“The money I have now is for helping the people.”





“I do not want my family to fight over what I have when I am gone,” Atwoli stated.





The trade unionist further defended his source of wealth, arguing that he had earned it legally as a public servant.





“I started working in June 1967.”





“I have been working for more than 53 years.”





“What do people think I earn?" Atwoli wondered.





The COTU boss has never shied away from bragging about his wealth.





Atwoli stated that his daily attire is worth Ksh1 million.





He also stated that he dons one of the most expensive watches in the world, a Franck Muller.





The cheapest watch of the brand retails at $2,400 (approximately Ksh240,000).





He also reportedly owns various mansions in Nairobi, Nakuru and Ildamat in Kajiado County. He also has a posh rural home in Kakamega.





Atwoli's wish rekindles memories of several court battles by families of wealthy politicians over inheritances that often play out in the public.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



