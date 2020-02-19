Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - A 74-years old missionary woman from Switzerland was raped and murdered in cold blood by unknown assailants on Wednesday morning at her rented Milimani home in Trans Nzoia County.





The lifeless body of the Swiss woman identified as Lilian Boourcart was found lying in the garage by one of her employees, Philomena Chekporir, when reporting to work.





“We got in and tried calling our boss with no response.”





“We looked around the house and found her body lying in the garage which acts as a store,” said Chekporir





She also revealed that the assailants made away with over Sh300, 000 meant for rent.





“I left the house on Tuesday at around 8 pm and my boss had informed me about the money to pay rent,” she added.





While confirming the shocking murder, Trans Nzoia West Police boss, Joseph Tum, said the unknown individuals gained entry into the house through the rear door by pushing it open.





“The woman’s private parts were oozing blood, a sign that she might have been raped before being strangled during the attack.”





“We have sampled data at the scene to help us with investigations,”





The body was moved to Crystal Cottage Hospital Mortuary.



