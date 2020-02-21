Saturday, February 21, 2020

-Single mothers who divorced their useless husbands have been sharing photos on the infamous Kilimani Mums Group to show how they have transformed and progressed after leaving their husbands and this lady was not left behind in the challenge.





She has totally transformed after she left her husband 7 years ago.





When she was married, she resembled a second hand Toyota Probox but after walking out of the marriage to start a single life, alot has improved.



She now resembles a brand new Mercedes Benz.





Her hips have grown juicier and she how looks like an A-List slay queen.





See photos that she shared.



















