Friday February 7, 2020 - The newly appointed Kiambu Governor, Dr James Nyoro, eulogised former President Daniel Moi, who died on Tuesday.





In a paid advert in a major daily on Friday , Nyoro extolled Moi's virtues but the typos and confusion in his words caught the attention of readers.





“His Nyayo philosophy which meant following in the footsteps of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta coupled with his philosophy of Love, Peach and Unity made Kenya a great nation," Nyoro said embarrassing Kiambu people once again





He added:





"May Almighty God Rest his soul in internal Peace" perhaps he meant "eternal peace"





Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was largely criticised by netizens whenever he spoke in English.





Here is a screen shot of what Dr James Nyoro wrote.