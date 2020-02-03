Monday February 3,2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has foiled a plan to attack him and Deputy President William Ruto’s allies during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally to be held in Meru Stadium on February 15th.





Taking to social media on Monday, Kuria posted an alleged message by an informer forewarning him against attending the rally without speaking to one Mike Makarena.





In the message, Makarena is described as the ‘chief goon’ in Meru who is set to coordinate the purported humiliation of Tanga Tanga MPs should they set foot in the rally.





The author of the message, one Kiogora, also tells the MP to forewarn all the other MPs in his camp about this planned attack.





“Jambo Mwesh, my name is kiogora...goons are being mobilised to stop/deal with you and tanga tanga mps in Meru on 15th.”





“I feel that is not acceptable..contact someone called Mike makarena that is the chief goon who single-handedly stopped Raila from landing in igembe north during 2017 campaigns.”

“He will sort you out, also tell the other mp's to be careful,” Kuria shared this.





On Saturday, during the BBI meeting in Kitui County, Kuria was roughed up by goons hired by NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu.



