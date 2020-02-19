



Wednesday February 19, 2020 - Police will question between 7 and 10 employees who work in the Office of the Deputy President (ODP) in investigations into a Sh40 billion fake arms deal for supply of military hardware with the main suspect being former CS Rashid Echesa.





Sources familiar with ongoing investigations said the staffers are alleged to have interacted with Echesa, two foreign arms dealers and several suspects following a visit to the offices last Thursday.





Also to be questioned are directors of a Kenyan firm that received Sh11.5 million as consultancy fees from the arms dealers.









According to sources, the sleuths stormed Ruto’s office and retrieved CCTV footage that showed what happened from the time the vehicles carrying former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and the two foreigners arrived, and after they left.





"They want to know what happened before and after the so-called 23 minutes they were in the DP’s office last Thursday. Who did what, and why,” one source said.





Yesterday was the third time that detectives were visiting Harambee House Annex.





They quizzed secretaries, orderlies and security workers, with more staff expected to be questioned in the coming days.





To help in the identification process, the two arms dealers were also shown photographs of staffers in the ODP who are believed to have participated in the charade.





Police said they will charge employees who entertained Echesa and his group.





They were each released on Sh1 million cash bail. The court also rejected a plea to release two cars and two firearms belonging to Echesa.



