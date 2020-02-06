Thursday, February 6, 2020 - This Kikuyu lady called Faith Nduta Njuguna, who describes herself as an actress and a fitness enthusiast on her Instagram bio, has silenced those who say that Kikuyu women resemble sacks of cabbages.





The well endowed Kikuyu beauty posted very juicy photos flaunting her curvy body.





Although her face indicates that she is about to “hit the wall” soon, her sexy body is just irresistible.





See the pics she splashed on IG.



