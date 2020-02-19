Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - A lady who works at Weru TV has revealed how randy bosses who run the station have turned their offices into lodgings, where they engage in sexual acts with junior staff.





She wrote to the Kenyan DAILY POST exposing how company events turn into sex orgies and confirmed that their bosses have been transmitting STDs to junior staff since they don’t use condoms.





She further narrated how a daughter of one of the junior staff was raped within the station last month.





The rape case is in police’s hands.





The station’s CEO, John Marete, and his brother called Eric are the lead sex predators according to the lady.





Here’s what she wrote to this site.





I am a female worker at Weru TV and we are now fed up with our bosses, mainly the CEO and his brother called Eric. They have both turned female workers into their sex toys, and this has been going on for the past one year till yesterday when one of our colleagues opened up and we realized most of us have been put through the ordeal.





Company events such as drink ups quickly deteriorate into forced sex, either with the above-named bosses or with their visiting friends or business associates.





The worst of these happened at Slopes Hotel Meru in December 2019, most of us left early after a company dinner but two of our colleagues who were left behind were forced into an orgy with six guys who had visited the station earlier in the day, I cannot recall the name of the agency from which the guys have come from.





The lady in question has had to procure an abortion and even contracted an STD after the ordeal.





There are even instances where you are summoned to the ‘high office’ and on reaching you realize it is a forced sex session, and you are only left with no choice but to give in to the demands.





The biggest worry now is that one of the two main culprits, the CEO and his brother are sick and seeing how the ‘merry go round’ they have been on is almost complete, we might all have contracted STD’s without knowing, seeing that as most of the times they insist on unprotected sex.





There have been unconfirmed claims that a daughter to one of our colleagues was also sexually abused in the precincts of the station last month. She reported to police and we hope justice shall be served.





We are really struggling to survive in that shit hole of a station since nobody is willing to speak up for fear of losing their jobs.





We really pray that this article might get us justice or at the very least, push away these sexual predators as we seek to pursue greener and safer pastures.



