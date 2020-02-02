Sunday February 2, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto is reportedly not amused by the conducts of his randy brigades after they turned the recent Naivasha meeting which was to strategize on BBI into a sex camp.





The Tangatanga MPs behaviors evoked an instant uproar from Kenyans after a trail of inappropriate photos from the event littered the internet and in one of the photos, voluminous nominated senator Millicent Omonga and Embakasi West MP George Theuri are captured holding each other tightly.





Inside sources state that the ugly scenes that played during the function is left the DP baffled, as it was to be used as a platform to send a strong signal regarding current political affairs in the nation but instead helped to water down the idea.





Gatundu MP Moses Kuria and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who were the conveners of the meeting joined their colleagues for the two-day retreat after attending BBI rally in Mombassa.





Interestingly, Kuria was among the first lawmakers to post a photos of himself and female legislators (selfie) among them Aisha Jumwa, Martha Wangari, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and nominated Senator Millicent Omanga holding his shoulder with the caption ‘’Naivasha was good. The nation is united’’.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



