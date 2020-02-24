Monday February 24, 2020- Detectives investigating the death of a police officer in charge of Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office have managed to get Mpesa records of the deceased.





According to DCI detectives, Sergent Kipkemboi Kenei sent Sh 35,000 to his wife’s MPESA number on in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.





The officer also called his wife at around 9.41PM on Tuesday before sending her a text message 10 minutes later.





At 7;32 AM on Wednesday morning, the officer’s father received an Mpesa message. It was 10,000 shillings from his son.





Kenei was at the centre of the multi-billion firearms scandal involving ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa and the DP’s Harambee Annex Office.





Before his death, he was supposed to record a statement with DCI over the matter. It is not clear yet if his death was related to the case.





Deputy President William Ruto is among those mentioned among those who killed Kenei over the Sh 40 billion fake arms scandal.



