Sunday, February 16, 2020 - This Kenyan guy has excited netizens after he asked Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber, to send him money after responding to his tweet.





Taking to Twitter, the Kenyan fan with the handle @Manliksaiya, wrote:





"Justin Bieber has been a G since the beginning and this new album has cemented it 🙌 🏽. Legend 🐐 ”





“Appreciate it” responded Justin Bieber, who has 109 million followers on Twitter.





Having caught his attention, the fan asked the celebrated singer to send him money via Mpesa.









"send Mpesa bro" he wrote.





His post has attracted hilarious reactions and we have sampled a few below.





@debbiegitonga 😂😂😂😂😂😂😅I love Kenyans akothee_daily Hata angesema paypal 🤣🤣🤣 shukriya05hassan 😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂that mpesa part😂😂😂waah enyewe hii ni kenya we dont waste such opportunities otolekenya Kenyans everywhere..ni pesa tu 😂😂



deng_aleer “Send Mpesa”. That’s coming from a typical Kenyan. 😂😂😂😂 “Send Mpesa”. That’s coming from a typical Kenyan. 😂😂😂😂