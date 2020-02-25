Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - Gospel singer Rintone has blasted self proclaimed tycoon and Maliza Umaskini CEO Sadat Muhindi for misusing late singer Papa Dennis who committed suicide about three weeks ago.





Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late singer, Ringtone called out Sadat Muhindi for doing very little to support his send-off.





According to Ringtone, the flashy CEO only contributed Ksh 6,000 and then flew to Dubai on a business class plane on the day of the burial.





He urged promoters not to take up talented artists if their only intention is to use them as a source of generating income.

Sadat Muhindi used Papa Dennis to milk money from donors by signing him in his record label.

The late singer committed suicide after going broke despite showing fake flashy life on social media.

“He did not support Papa Dennis’ send off and when we set a meeting to contribute money for Dennis’ send off, he said the hotel where we were was too filthy for him so he left to plan his own funeral committee only to bring back Ksh 6000” Ringtone said.

Here’s a video of Ringtone blasting Sadat Muhindi during the burial ceremony.











