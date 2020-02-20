Thursday February 20, 2020 - Deputy President William Rutoheld a meeting with his staff yesterday over former CS Rashid Echesa’s military scandal that has rocked his office.





The staff included those attached to his home and those from his office at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi's CBD.





The meeting was reportedly to come up with a strategy to counter the ongoing negative narrative about the DP in connection with the Sh40 billion scam.

This is after it emerged that Echesa signed the fraudulent documents that were meant to defraud the foreign investors right from Ruto’s office.





Sources at the meeting revealed that Ruto was allegedly concerned with constant leaks of information from his staff to the media and political rival camps.





The visibly angry Ruto scolded his staff for not being discrete and giving his political enemies fodder to fight him hard.



