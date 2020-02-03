Monday, February 3, 2020 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga left the country on Sunday afternoon to the US where he will attend the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington alongside President Uhuru.





However, hawk-eyed netizens noticed that the ODM leader appeared to have repeated the same clothes he had worn on Saturday night when he attended the UB40 reggae concert at Carnivore grounds.





It all started after a twitter user by the name Evans Bett, shared the photos of Raila donning the same outfit he wore on Saturday while flying out sparking hilarious reactions.





See the photos and reactions below.











