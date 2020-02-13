Thursday, February 13, 2020 - Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, the prime suspect in the murder of Monica Kimani, has finally been released on bail after spending 16 months in custody.





Irungu was released on a cash bail of Sh2 million or an alternative of Sh3 million bond by Justice Wakiaga on Thursday.





However, Kenyans believe that ODM leader, Raila Odinga, helped Jowie, who was arrested alongside his former fiancée, Jacque Maribe, regain his freedom with his chant during Mzee Moi’s burial on Wednesday in Kabarak.





Baba honored Moi with a Luo dirge that involved chanting the words jowi (Buffalo in Luo)

Netizens reckon that Raila’s chant, while unrelated, may have played a role in Jowie getting bail after several failed attempts.





See the reaction below.