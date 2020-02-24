Monday, February 24, 2020 - Atheists in Kenya (AIK) Society has rejected the 2019 census data that showed that there are 700,000 Atheists in the country.





According to the final report of the 2019 Population Census released on Friday by KNBS, the number of Kenyans who do not believe in God stands at 755,750.





However, the AIK has disputed this data saying that the number of non-believers in Kenya is about 1.5 million.





A statement from AIK President Harrison Mumia read:





“We find these statistics to be grossly inaccurate and not fit for purpose.”





“We contend that we have well over 1.5 million atheists in Kenya, and the number is growing steadily,”





Mumia accused KNBS employees of intentionally avoiding asking whether one is an atheist during the 2019 census.





From the census data, Kilifi County has the highest number of atheists at 146,669 with Nakuru in second place with 67,640 non-believers.





Nairobi was third with 54,841 followed by Narok (45,617), Kiambu (30,770), Kitui (23,778), Meru (20,985) and Mombasa (11,148).





“We find it odd that the 2019 census report indicates that the number of atheists has declined by almost 200,000 in 10 years, yet the population of Kenyans has increased by 10 million over the same period.”





“This undermines the accuracy of not just the atheist data, but the entire KNBS 2019 census report,” Mumia added.





Harrison Mumia registered the Atheists in Kenya (AIK) society with the office of the Registrar of Societies in February 2017.





In May 2017, the Government de-registered it but it was reinstated after they challenged the suspension in the High Court.



