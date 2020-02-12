Wednesday February 12, 2020 - Rumour has it that the state of the art coffin was made at one of the country’s maximum security prisons under the supervision of top military officers.





Earlier reports indicate that those organizing for the burial of late Daniel Moi were torn between two theories on whether to import or procure a locally made coffin for the burial of the former head of state.





A section of the organizers were pushing for the importation of the coffin while another group seems was comfortable with a locally made modest one.





Some family members had also toyed with an idea to have Moi buried in classy and expensive coffin and many thought it would be a golden bullet proof casket.





Similarly head of the burial of former late powerful minister Nicholas Biwot, social media was awash with news that he would be buried in a golden bullet proof coffin, but that did not materialize.



