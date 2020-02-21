



Friday February 21, 2020 - Director of Criminal Investigation, George Kinoti, visited Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei's Imara Daima House, after the officer, who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto's Harambee House Annex office, was found dead.





According to reports, Kinoti took time to lead detectives in combing the house after the already decomposing body was discovered with a bullet hole in the head.





Kenei was to record a statement in the fraudulent Ksh40 billion arms deal involving former sports CS Rashid Echesa.









"No comment for now.”





“Let’s wait for investigations," Kinoti informed the media at the crime scene.





While speaking in Mombasa yesterday, Kinoti affirmed that his agency was building a watertight case against former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, with more arrests looming of all the culprits involved into the Sh40 billion fake guns scandal.





"We are expecting more arrests and more revelations.”





“There is more than the public will know about this.”





“We are also building a strong case because he (Echesa) was arrested while in possession of actual evidence," Kinoti stated.





