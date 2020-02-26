Wednesday February 26, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reduced Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to nothing after staging a coup against him in Nairobi County.





Sonko single handedly and without any consultation signed a historic agreement that will see Nairobi City become the first County to hand over its constitutionally delegated functions to the National Government.





The communication from State House indicated that Sonko had surrendered four constitutional functions as stipulated below:





i) County Health services





ii) County Transport services





iii) County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services





iv) County Government Planning and Development





Sonko's functions were reduced to controlling pornography in Nairobi and licensing of dogs among other low level duties.





The fine details of the agreement further showed that revenue collection, normally done by the County Government inspectorate staff popularly known as Kanjo, will also be taken away by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).





The remaining five functions that will fall under Sonko include:





1. Agriculture, including—





(a) Crop and animal husbandry;





(b) Livestock sale yards;





(c) County abattoirs;





(d) Plant and animal disease control; and





(e) Fisheries.





2. Animal control and welfare, including—





(a) Licensing of dogs; and





(b) Facilities for the accommodation, care and burial of animals.





3. Pre-primary education, village polytechnics, homecraft centres and childcare facilities

.

4. Control of drugs and pornography.





5. Ensuring and coordinating the participation of communities and locations in governance at the local level and assisting communities and locations to develop the administrative capacity for the effective exercise of the functions and powers and participation in governance at the local level.



