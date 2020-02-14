Friday, February 14, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in the 2022 Presidential elections going by what happened in Kabarak on Wednesday during the burial of late former President Daniel Arap Moi.





During the State organised and much-publicised burial, all leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, attended the burial.





When Ruto was invited to the podium to eulogise Mzee, he attracted thunderous cheers that shocked even Uhuru and Raila.





In his brilliant speech, Ruto asserted that in honour of the ex-President, together with other Rift Valley leaders, he will ensure that the peace Moi worked so hard to cultivate in the region will remain.





However, Uhuru and Raila‘s sycophants who attended the burial were furious with Ruto’s wild reception saying he must have hired goons from Nakuru County to come and cheer him.





Ruto has dismissed these claims and said that those are just a few of his supporters who are pleased with the work he is doing for Kenya.



