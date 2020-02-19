Wednesday, February 19, 2020- President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga are said to be burning the midnight oil trying to come up with the best way of punishing Deputy President William Ruto, who is linked to the Sh 39 billion scandal.





In the scandal, former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, used DP’s office to try to con the foreign investors billions of shillings.





Now according to lawyer Steve Ogolla, Uhuru and Raila Odinga’s troops are currently organizing an impeachment motion against the DP.





“ECHESA scandal is truly the beginning of the end of DP Ruto. Impeachment proceedings is quickly gaining momentum,”’ Ogolla wrote.





Also Ogolla said the best thing Ruto should do is to resign and allow investigations to be conducted over the scandal that has shocked the entire nation.





“RUTO RESIGNATION is about being responsive to moral and ethical concerns. Leadership is about public trust and trust is eroded when your office is steeped in corruption scandals.





The resignation has nothing to do with criminal culpability or who should resign with you,” Ogolla wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.



