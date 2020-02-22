



Saturday February 22, 2020 - Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, an officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto's Harambee House Annex office, confided in a friend moments before he was brutally murdered in cold blood.





According to reports, the officer shared details of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa's visit to Ruto’s office in line with the Ksh40 billion fake guns scandal that roped in DP.





The friend, who sought anonymity, stated that he tried to calm Kenei upon learning of the deceased's narrative on Echesa's visit.





Kenei reportedly called him at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 16.





"He said the Echesa issue was getting tough because he had been informed that some detectives were going to the office on Monday. "









“I told him not to worry because that was going to be investigated and that he should say whatever he saw.”





"He said he would brief me on the outcome on Monday but didn’t, and I forgot to call him. "





“When I tried to reach him on Tuesday, his phone was off," the friend stated.





He added that earlier on, they had met for lunch in Nairobi and in their chit chat, the breaking news announcing the arrest of people who had visited Ruto's office ticked him off.





"He moved closer to watch the news, and when he came back he informed us that the arrested people had visited the Annex before he left for Nakuru.”





“He then called his colleague in Nairobi and enquired about what had happened.”





"He said the suspects asked him if the DP was in his office, but he told them that he wasn’t.



“The suspects then went to the waiting room, sat and waited for some minutes before leaving,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST